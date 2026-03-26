Tragedy on the Roadside: Speeding Van's Devastating Impact
A tragic incident occurred when a speeding van hit and killed a young woman, Raveena Sapera, and injured her two sisters in Gafur Bhatta. The van lost control at a speed breaker, resulting in the accident. All injured parties, including the driver, are receiving medical attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A young woman lost her life, and her two sisters sustained injuries after a speeding van veered off the road and struck them in the Gafur Bhatta area on Thursday. According to police, the accident took place when the driver lost control at a speed breaker.
The victims were identified as Raveena Sapera, aged 18, who unfortunately succumbed to her injuries, while her sisters Kalpana and Mamta Sapera are currently undergoing treatment. Both were hit as they walked alongside the road.
The driver of the van also suffered injuries and has been admitted to the hospital as police continue their investigation into the incident.
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