Tragedy on the Roadside: Speeding Van's Devastating Impact

A young woman lost her life, and her two sisters sustained injuries after a speeding van veered off the road and struck them in the Gafur Bhatta area on Thursday. According to police, the accident took place when the driver lost control at a speed breaker.

The victims were identified as Raveena Sapera, aged 18, who unfortunately succumbed to her injuries, while her sisters Kalpana and Mamta Sapera are currently undergoing treatment. Both were hit as they walked alongside the road.

The driver of the van also suffered injuries and has been admitted to the hospital as police continue their investigation into the incident.