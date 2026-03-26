Election Carnage in Basanti: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, violent clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district during an election campaign, significantly escalating tensions in the region.

The unrest occurred as BJP candidate Bikash Sardar was canvassing in the Basanti constituency, leading to confrontational exchanges that turned violent. Police officers, including a sub-inspector who sustained severe injuries, were caught in the melee while attempting to disperse the crowds and restore order.

Accusations flew on both sides, with BJP alleging a premeditated attack by TMC, which the latter categorically denied, blaming BJP for instigating violence. In a call for accountability, the Chief Electoral Officer has demanded an official report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)