Left Menu

Election Carnage in Basanti: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash

Violent clashes erupted between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, resulting in injuries to police and political workers. While both sides blame each other, eight individuals have been detained. An official report has been requested by the Chief Electoral Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:06 IST
Election Carnage in Basanti: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, violent clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district during an election campaign, significantly escalating tensions in the region.

The unrest occurred as BJP candidate Bikash Sardar was canvassing in the Basanti constituency, leading to confrontational exchanges that turned violent. Police officers, including a sub-inspector who sustained severe injuries, were caught in the melee while attempting to disperse the crowds and restore order.

Accusations flew on both sides, with BJP alleging a premeditated attack by TMC, which the latter categorically denied, blaming BJP for instigating violence. In a call for accountability, the Chief Electoral Officer has demanded an official report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Middle East Ties Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Middle East Ties Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
2
Nehru Zoological Park Welcomes Majestic Mandrills

Nehru Zoological Park Welcomes Majestic Mandrills

 India
3
Omar Abdullah Steers Key Development Initiatives in J&K

Omar Abdullah Steers Key Development Initiatives in J&K

 India
4
Political Storm Brews Over MUDA Land Allegations Against Karnataka CM

Political Storm Brews Over MUDA Land Allegations Against Karnataka CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026