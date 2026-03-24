Karnataka Government Cancels Controversial Lecture Series on RSS Ideologue

The Karnataka government has officially cancelled a lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, planned at Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru, following allegations of protocol violations. The event, announced without prior government notice, was flagged for using university resources under claims of a private nature.

State Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar stated universities must remain free of political influence. The cancellation, criticized by the BJP, underscores concerns over university associations with ideologically linked organizations, specifically the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The minister emphasized the importance of maintaining university neutrality and proper event approvals, noting organizers' failure to inform the government. Despite these controversies, the event was to include high-profile attendees and academic figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)