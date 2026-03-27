Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Investigations

The Trump administration has initiated investigations into admissions policies at some leading medical schools, scrutinizing potential race discrimination. This marks the latest action against premier U.S. educational institutions under its purview. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon noted the focus in letters shared with Ohio State University and Reuters.

Medical schools at Ohio State and UC San Diego confirmed notification of federal probes. Following a New York Times report, Stanford University is also under investigation. Trump's administration has previously threatened funding cessation to universities over diverse issues such as pro-Palestinian protests, diversity initiatives, and transgender policies.

Critics argue these investigations curb academic freedom and free speech, with legal challenges arising to resist fund freezes. The probes are gathering data spanning seven years—encompassing test scores and internal communications—amidst the end of affirmative action propelled by the 2023 Supreme Court decision in higher education.