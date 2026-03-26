Trump Administration Probes Race Discrimination in Medical School Admissions

The Trump administration has launched thorough investigations into the admissions procedures of three prominent medical schools, according to reports by The New York Times. Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego, are under scrutiny for possible race discrimination in their acceptance processes.

The Justice Department, led by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, notified the institutions on Wednesday. The probe will delve into medical school admissions over the last seven years, examining test scores, ZIP codes, and internal communication concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The government has requested detailed data by April 24th, warning potential loss of federal funding if the schools fail to comply. The investigation also seeks any correspondence between university officials and pharmaceutical companies about the admissions policies.