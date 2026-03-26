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Trump Administration Probes Race Discrimination in Medical School Admissions

The Trump administration is investigating three major medical schools for potential race discrimination in their admissions policies. Stanford, Ohio State, and UC San Diego received notifications about the investigation, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in applicant screenings over the past seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:51 IST
Trump Administration Probes Race Discrimination in Medical School Admissions
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The Trump administration has launched thorough investigations into the admissions procedures of three prominent medical schools, according to reports by The New York Times. Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego, are under scrutiny for possible race discrimination in their acceptance processes.

The Justice Department, led by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, notified the institutions on Wednesday. The probe will delve into medical school admissions over the last seven years, examining test scores, ZIP codes, and internal communication concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The government has requested detailed data by April 24th, warning potential loss of federal funding if the schools fail to comply. The investigation also seeks any correspondence between university officials and pharmaceutical companies about the admissions policies.

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