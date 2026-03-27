Operation Sadbhavana: Bridging Borders through Education

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha held an interaction with students from the Army Goodwill School in Poonch at Lok Bhavan, according to an official spokesperson. A group of 33 students, along with teachers and Army personnel, traveled to Jammu under the J&K Integration Tour, an initiative organized by the White Knight Corps under Operation Sadbhavana.

The tour seeks to promote national integration and foster developmental growth among children from remote border areas. Lt Governor Sinha praised the Indian Army for its dedication to youth welfare in these regions, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in shaping young minds and bolstering national unity.

Throughout the itinerary, students visited Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, and Srinagar, gaining exposure to different cultural and institutional frameworks. This experience aimed to broaden their perspectives and instill a sense of belonging. Key experiences included rail travel to Srinagar and visits to urban locales, significantly enhancing their outlook and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)