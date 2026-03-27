Putin Addresses Russia-Europe Relations Amid Crisis
President Vladimir Putin addressed Russia's Security Council, highlighting a crisis in relations with Europe but asserting Moscow's lack of blame. He emphasized Russia's openness to restoring ties with European nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Friday, President Vladimir Putin addressed Russia's Security Council, discussing the ongoing crisis in relations between Russia and Europe. He firmly stated that Moscow is not at fault for the current situation.
Putin highlighted that Russia has consistently been open to restoring diplomatic ties with European countries, indicating a willingness to engage.
The discourse suggests that while tensions remain, Russia is keen on re-establishing amicable relations with its European counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Security Council
- European states
- restoring ties
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