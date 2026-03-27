Defence ministry approves proposal to procure more S-400 long range surface-to-air missile systems.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence ministry approves proposal to procure more S-400 long range surface-to-air missile systems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- S-400
- missile
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- procurement
- security
- air defense
- capabilities
- technology
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