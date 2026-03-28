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Kota Coaching Hub Roars Back to Life: A Beacon of Educational Rebirth

Kota, known for its coaching centers for IIT-JEE and NEET, is witnessing a revival in admissions after a 20–30% rise. This follows a significant drop between 2023 and 2025. The revival, marked by the influx of students and supportive local efforts, promises to boost the city's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:30 IST
Kota Coaching Hub Roars Back to Life: A Beacon of Educational Rebirth
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Rajasthan's Kota, a renowned coaching hub for IIT-JEE and NEET, is experiencing a remarkable revival in student admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, regaining momentum after a prolonged decline.

The downturn saw a severe drop, with student numbers plummeting from around 2.5 lakh in 2022 to just 85,000–1 lakh, leading to a significant revenue loss. However, recent enrollment trends show a hopeful upward trajectory with a 20–30% increase.

Community leaders like Firoj Khan and Om Birla emphasize the city's enduring commitment to fostering an enriching environment for academic excellence. This resurgence is not just revitalizing the education sector but also sparking optimism for the wider local economy.

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