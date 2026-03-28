Kota Coaching Hub Roars Back to Life: A Beacon of Educational Rebirth

Rajasthan's Kota, a renowned coaching hub for IIT-JEE and NEET, is experiencing a remarkable revival in student admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, regaining momentum after a prolonged decline.

The downturn saw a severe drop, with student numbers plummeting from around 2.5 lakh in 2022 to just 85,000–1 lakh, leading to a significant revenue loss. However, recent enrollment trends show a hopeful upward trajectory with a 20–30% increase.

Community leaders like Firoj Khan and Om Birla emphasize the city's enduring commitment to fostering an enriching environment for academic excellence. This resurgence is not just revitalizing the education sector but also sparking optimism for the wider local economy.