Biogas Revolution: Gujarat Educational Institution Leads the Way in Sustainable Cooking
A Gujarat educational institution uses biogas to cook over 500 meals daily, avoiding LPG due to Middle East supply issues. Supported by the state's Biogas Plant Scheme, the complex serves 250 students and 15 families, ensuring self-reliance with two 45-cubic-metre plants, enabling organic farming and reducing dependence on traditional fuels.
- Country:
- India
An educational institution in Gujarat is setting an example in sustainability by preparing over 500 meals daily using biogas, circumventing the need for traditional LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions linked to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, officials report.
At the Shrimati Manekba Vinay Vihar Educational Complex in Gandhinagar, meals are cooked twice daily for approximately 250 students, with 15 families on campus also utilizing the biogas for cooking purposes, a government statement revealed on Saturday.
The institution, supported by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency's Institutional Biogas Plant Scheme, operates two biogas plants with a combined capacity of 90 cubic meters, rendering it self-sufficient and reducing the need for nearly 30 LPG cylinders monthly. This initiative not only promotes self-reliance but also supports organic farming through the use of biogas slurry as fertilizer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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