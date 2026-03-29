Preserving Traditions, Embracing Future: PM Modi Praises Naga Community's Educational Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the Naga community for their efforts to balance tradition with modern education in his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address. He noted that the Naga tribes, known for their Morung learning system, have adapted this tradition into a robust educational framework that includes disciplines like mathematics and science.

Modi emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage while advancing children's education. He praised the community for engaging youth in learning life skills through storytelling, folk music, and traditional games. He encouraged others to share similar educational innovations from their regions.

Ahead of International Yoga Day, Modi promoted global participation in yoga and advised citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles. He highlighted an inspiring case where a request to reduce sugar intake led to positive health outcomes, urging the nation to make small dietary changes for better health.