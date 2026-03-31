Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Shine: Girls Lead in Arts and Science
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce, and Science, highlighting exceptional performances, especially by girls in Arts and Science. A combined achievement of students topped at nearly 99.80 percent marks. The overall pass percentages were notably high across all streams for the 2026 session.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the results, congratulating the students who excelled.
In the results, five students topped the Science stream, each scoring an impressive 99.80 percent. In the Arts stream, three students achieved top honors with 99.60 percent, while Commerce saw a girl achieve the highest marks at 99.20 percent. Notably, girls outshone boys in the Arts and Science streams, although boys recorded a slightly higher pass rate in Commerce.
The overall pass percentage was notably high, with Arts at 97.54 percent, Commerce at 93.64 percent, and Science at 97.52 percent. This data reflects the performance in the 2026 academic session, for which over 9.10 lakh students were enrolled and appeared for the exam that concluded on March 11.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Board
- Class 12
- Results
- Arts
- Commerce
- Science
- Girls Tops
- Education
- Pass Percentage
- 2026
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