‘Management Must Serve Society’: VP Radhakrishnan Urges Ethical Leadership at IIM Ranchi Convocation

Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday called for a redefinition of management education, urging graduates to go beyond profit and pursue ethical, socially responsible leadership aligned with India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the 15th Annual Convocation of IIM Ranchi, the Vice President emphasised that management education must extend beyond boardrooms and balance sheets to address real-world challenges and contribute to inclusive growth.

‘Success Must Be Rooted in Values’

Highlighting the broader role of future leaders, Shri Radhakrishnan said that while academic training sharpens analytical skills, real-life decisions impact livelihoods, trust, and society at large.

“The true measure of success lies not in what one accumulates, but in what one gives back to society,” he said, urging students to prioritise values, ethics, and integrity in their professional journeys.

He stressed that ethical leadership and trust are the foundations of enduring institutions and encouraged graduates to choose character over shortcuts and purpose over profit.

Management Education Beyond Corporate Metrics

The Vice President underlined the need for management graduates to engage with grassroots realities, advocating a “Think global, act local” approach.

He said India’s growth story requires leaders who can:

Address societal challenges

Promote inclusive development

Drive responsible innovation

Contribute to nation-building at the grassroots level

Praise for IIM Ranchi’s Growth

Recalling his earlier association with Jharkhand as its former Governor, Shri Radhakrishnan noted the remarkable progress of IIM Ranchi over the past three years.

“It is a pleasure to return and witness the institute’s growth and contribution to management education,” he said.

Call to Youth for Viksit Bharat

The Vice President urged students to actively contribute to India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047, highlighting the importance of youth leadership in shaping the country’s future.

He congratulated graduating students, faculty, and families, wishing them success and a life of purpose.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The convocation was attended by several prominent leaders, including:

Jharkhand Governor Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh

Union Minister of State for Defence Shri Sanjay Seth

Jharkhand Minister Shri Sudivya Kumar

Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Earlier in the day, the Vice President visited Ulihatu village in Khunti district, the birthplace of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and paid floral tributes.

Describing the visit as deeply moving, he also interacted with Birsa Munda’s descendants and later offered tributes at Bhagwan Birsa Chowk in Ranchi, reaffirming the importance of remembering India’s tribal heritage and freedom struggle.

A Message of Purpose and Responsibility

The Vice President’s address reinforced the idea that leadership in modern India must combine professional excellence with social responsibility, as the country moves towards its long-term development goals.