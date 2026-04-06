Left Menu

Delhi's Largest Private School Admission Draw: 55,000 Seats Allocated

In Delhi, over 55,000 seats for entry-level admissions in private unaided recognised schools were allotted under various categories for the 2026-27 session through a computerised draw. The process, aimed at transparency, saw participation from 2,308 schools, with digital verification reducing hassles for applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:36 IST
Delhi's Largest Private School Admission Draw: 55,000 Seats Allocated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education in Delhi conducted a computerised draw for over 55,000 entry-level admissions in private unaided recognised schools under the Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group, and Children With Special Needs categories for the 2026-27 academic session. This draw, held at the Old Secretariat, sought to ensure transparency in the admission process.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the government's commitment to equitable and quality education through a transparent system, employing NIC-developed software and Aadhaar-based verification to prevent duplicate applications. The number of applications received significantly reflected a shift in parent preferences towards government schools.

The admissions process involves digital document verification and additional opportunities for candidates to rectify discrepancies, with appeals accessible through the District Admission Monitoring Committee. Any unfilled seats post-verification may lead to subsequent draws to ensure all vacancies are filled efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

 India
2
JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

 India
3
Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

 India
4
Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026