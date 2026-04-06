Delhi's Largest Private School Admission Draw: 55,000 Seats Allocated

The Directorate of Education in Delhi conducted a computerised draw for over 55,000 entry-level admissions in private unaided recognised schools under the Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group, and Children With Special Needs categories for the 2026-27 academic session. This draw, held at the Old Secretariat, sought to ensure transparency in the admission process.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the government's commitment to equitable and quality education through a transparent system, employing NIC-developed software and Aadhaar-based verification to prevent duplicate applications. The number of applications received significantly reflected a shift in parent preferences towards government schools.

The admissions process involves digital document verification and additional opportunities for candidates to rectify discrepancies, with appeals accessible through the District Admission Monitoring Committee. Any unfilled seats post-verification may lead to subsequent draws to ensure all vacancies are filled efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)