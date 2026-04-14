Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni Advocates for Peace and Economic Stability

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the necessity of continuing peace negotiations to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran. She stressed the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for fuel and fertilizers, while speaking to reporters in Verona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:10 IST
Giorgia Meloni Advocates for Peace and Economic Stability
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored the importance of advancing peace talks to end the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. She spoke on Tuesday about the need to keep pushing for resolutions that would bring stability to the region.

Meloni stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains crucial. The waterway is not just vital for securing fuel supplies but also essential for ensuring the flow of fertilizers, which are key for agriculture. Speaking to reporters in Verona, she reiterated the global significance of this strategic passage.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to make every effort possible to move peace negotiations forward, highlighting Italy's vested interest in the stabilization of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIFF's Zero Tolerance Stance on Racism in Indian Football

AIFF's Zero Tolerance Stance on Racism in Indian Football

 India
2
Clash of Titans: U.S. Faces Familiar Foes in World Cup Group D

Clash of Titans: U.S. Faces Familiar Foes in World Cup Group D

 Global
3
Tragic Incident: ASI's Death Sparks Controversy in Telangana

Tragic Incident: ASI's Death Sparks Controversy in Telangana

 India
4
Tragic Clash at Social Event: Man Beaten to Death in Rajasthan

Tragic Clash at Social Event: Man Beaten to Death in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026