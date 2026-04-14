Giorgia Meloni Advocates for Peace and Economic Stability

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored the importance of advancing peace talks to end the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. She spoke on Tuesday about the need to keep pushing for resolutions that would bring stability to the region.

Meloni stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains crucial. The waterway is not just vital for securing fuel supplies but also essential for ensuring the flow of fertilizers, which are key for agriculture. Speaking to reporters in Verona, she reiterated the global significance of this strategic passage.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to make every effort possible to move peace negotiations forward, highlighting Italy's vested interest in the stabilization of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)