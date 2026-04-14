Tensions High as U.S. and Iran Inch Towards New Gulf Peace Talks
Negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran may return to Pakistan to resume discussions aimed at ending the Gulf war. Although the initial talks did not produce a breakthrough, there is hope a second round could be scheduled soon. Key issues include the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.
Negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran are expected to reconvene in Pakistan later this week to continue discussions aimed at ending the Gulf conflict, as revealed by Pakistani and Iranian officials on Tuesday. However, U.S. officials have not confirmed the decision to resume talks.
A joint proposal has been forwarded to Washington and Tehran, suggesting a strategic return for delegations to Islamabad to resume peace discussions. Neither country has decided on a specific date, but officials indicate the talks could recommence by week's end.
The initial meeting, held in Pakistan's capital after a ceasefire was announced, marked the most senior-level engagement between the two countries since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Major issues include the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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