Haryana's New Initiative: Empowering EWS Youth for UPSC Success
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced financial aid for economically weaker section (EWS) youth who pass preliminary exams for UPSC, state services and judicial services under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana. The scheme aims to support coaching expenses, providing varying assistance based on income levels.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at supporting economically weaker section (EWS) youth who excel in preliminary examinations of UPSC, state public services, and judicial services. Dubbed the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana', the scheme offers financial assistance between Rs 25,000 and Rs 70,000, ensuring financial support for coaching and preparation expenses.
Announcing the scheme at a felicitation ceremony for successful UPSC candidates from Haryana, Saini reiterated the state government's commitment to helping economically disadvantaged youth. The scheme aligns with the government's election manifesto and aims to boost the aspirations of young candidates by providing resources to facilitate their journey through competitive exams.
Further, the Chief Minister detailed a planned expansion of resources, with UPSC and HPSC coaching to be held in government universities across the state through evening classes, enabling more candidates to succeed. Highlighting success stories, including top rankers from Haryana, Saini underscored the importance of civil services as a platform of responsibility, and assured support to rising talents across various fields including medicine, engineering, management, and technology.
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