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Tragedy Strikes: Four Youths Drown Near Vaitarna Dam

In Maharashtra's Nashik district, four college students drowned in two separate incidents near the Vaitarna dam. The tragic events involved students entering the water at Zarwad Bet and Dugarwadi waterfall, leading to rescue operations. Local police registered accidental death cases following the recovery of the bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Four Youths Drown Near Vaitarna Dam
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In a tragic sequence of events, four college students drowned in two separate incidents near the Vaitarna dam in Maharashtra's Nashik district over the weekend.

The first incident unfolded at Zarwad Bet on Sunday, where four local college students entered the water. Tragically, Aditya Pramod Vanare and Veerendra Nandan Patil, both aged 20, failed to escape the current and drowned. Authorities retrieved their bodies on Monday, identifying Vanare as a resident of Buldhana district and Patil from Jalgaon.

In another incident later that day, Nashik locals Atharva Sunil Gosavi and Manish Dilip Chavan, both 21, drowned at the Dugarwadi waterfall. Despite immediate rescue operations, efforts were halted by nightfall, with their bodies also recovered on Monday. The local Ghoti police have since registered two accidental death cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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