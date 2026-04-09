Road Rage Escalates: Stabbing Incident on Delhi-Bound Bus

In a disturbing incident of road rage in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, three individuals from Punjab were apprehended for allegedly stabbing occupants of a Delhi-bound bus. The confrontation reportedly took place after the accused, traveling in a Thar, attempted to overtake the bus and failed.

The situation escalated when they stopped the bus near Thural village and engaged in a heated exchange with the driver and passengers, resulting in injuries and a subsequent stabbing incident. Shots were fired in the air as a means of intimidation before police intervened.

Authorities arrived promptly, arresting the suspects and retrieving the weapon used during the conflict. Injured individuals were transported to Tanda Medical College for medical attention. A case has been filed under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act as investigations continue.