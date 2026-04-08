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Revolutionizing Irrigation: Punjab's First Central Pivot System Debuts

Punjab introduces its first central pivot irrigation system at PAU, Ludhiana, marking a significant advancement in irrigation technology. The new system aims to address water scarcity and labor shortages in agriculture. Officials stress innovation and modern methods as essential in optimizing water use and boosting crop yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:08 IST
Revolutionizing Irrigation: Punjab's First Central Pivot System Debuts
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Punjab's inaugural central pivot irrigation system was launched at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. This deployment marks a milestone as the first of its kind in North India.

During the event, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal encouraged the adoption of innovative farming technologies as Punjab grapples with critical groundwater issues. He pointed out the system's efficiency, requiring no manual labor, which is crucial for farms facing labor shortages.

Chief Conservator of Soils Mohinder Singh Saini elaborated on the technicalities of the project, which is backed by NABARD. The automated system enhances water use efficiency and crop yields, promising to serve as a model for modern irrigation practices across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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