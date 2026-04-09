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Punjab Police Foil ISI-Backed Terror Plot

Punjab Police dismantled an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror module, arresting two individuals and seizing explosives. The operation hinted at plans for high-impact attacks aimed at disrupting state peace. In collaboration with central agencies, investigations continue to trace linkages to foreign handlers and local networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:53 IST
Punjab Police Foil ISI-Backed Terror Plot
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The Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a terror module backed by Pakistan's ISI and operated by Babbar Khalsa International. The operation led to the arrest of two key suspects connected to the plot.

Authorities recovered a cache of explosive materials, including five hand grenades, two special detonators, IED components, and other items signaling imminent high-impact attacks in the state.

Further inquiries are being conducted to uncover both foreign handlers and local support networks, as investigations continue into this significant security threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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