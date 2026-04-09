Punjab Police Foil ISI-Backed Terror Plot

The Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a terror module backed by Pakistan's ISI and operated by Babbar Khalsa International. The operation led to the arrest of two key suspects connected to the plot.

Authorities recovered a cache of explosive materials, including five hand grenades, two special detonators, IED components, and other items signaling imminent high-impact attacks in the state.

Further inquiries are being conducted to uncover both foreign handlers and local support networks, as investigations continue into this significant security threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)