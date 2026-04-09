Left Menu

Delhi Schools Go Digital: Launch of New Web Application Empowers Parents

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has introduced a web application for over 1,500 schools, enabling parents to track their children's academic progress and attendance online. Scholarships were awarded to 500 students, with ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing learning outcomes and student welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:24 IST
Delhi Schools Go Digital: Launch of New Web Application Empowers Parents
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken a significant step forward in integrating technology into education by launching a new web application for over 1,500 schools. This innovative platform allows parents to monitor their children's academic progress, attendance, and homework online, enhancing transparency and engagement in education.

In addition to the app launch, the civic body disbursed scholarships to 500 meritorious students, each receiving Rs 1,000 directly into their bank accounts. This initiative, sponsored by a private company, aims to support and motivate students in their academic pursuits.

Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the MCD Education Committee, emphasized the benefits of the new application, highlighting that the QR code-based access enables parents to stay updated on school activities from their homes. The MCD is committed to rolling out further initiatives to improve learning outcomes and student welfare in its schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

Rajasthan Royals Relish Perfect IPL Start, Praised by Coach Shane Bond

 India
2
Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

 India
3
Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Youth Power: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

 India
4
Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026