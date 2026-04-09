Delhi Schools Go Digital: Launch of New Web Application Empowers Parents

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken a significant step forward in integrating technology into education by launching a new web application for over 1,500 schools. This innovative platform allows parents to monitor their children's academic progress, attendance, and homework online, enhancing transparency and engagement in education.

In addition to the app launch, the civic body disbursed scholarships to 500 meritorious students, each receiving Rs 1,000 directly into their bank accounts. This initiative, sponsored by a private company, aims to support and motivate students in their academic pursuits.

Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the MCD Education Committee, emphasized the benefits of the new application, highlighting that the QR code-based access enables parents to stay updated on school activities from their homes. The MCD is committed to rolling out further initiatives to improve learning outcomes and student welfare in its schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)