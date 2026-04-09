Revolutionizing Education: Punjab's Mission Samrath 4.0 Takes Attendance Tracking to New Heights

The Punjab government has begun an innovative attendance-tracking system as part of its Mission Samrath 4.0. This initiative is set to provide parents with daily SMS alerts regarding their children's school attendance, thus significantly improving accountability and classroom engagement.

The Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, emphasized the shift from 'recognition to results,' reinforcing Punjab's top rank in the PARAKH survey. The programme is expected to boost regular attendance, ensuring educational continuity and enhancing classroom dynamics.

With a major budget increase in education, Punjab is enhancing its school infrastructure and introducing new security measures. Mission Samrath 4.0 is acclaimed for its comprehensive approach to foundational learning, further solidifying its reputation as one of India's largest educational programmes.