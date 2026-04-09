Delhi Government Enforces Strict Attendance Protocols Amid Surprise Inspections
Following a surprise inspection by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government issued a directive for strict adherence to office timings and biometric attendance. All officials, including senior bureaucrats, are mandated to work from 9.30 am to 6 pm. Immediate actions, such as show-cause notices, have been initiated for absentees.
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In response to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recent surprise inspection, the Delhi government has announced a sweeping directive to ensure punctuality across its offices. This move mandates strict adherence to official working hours and uses biometric attendance as a standardized measure of compliance.
The announcement, made public on Thursday, mandates that all government officials, from additional chief secretaries to department heads, adhere to the 9.30 am to 6 pm working schedule without exception. The order stresses the importance of fully operational biometric systems across all offices.
Heads of departments are tasked with monitoring attendance and ensuring compliance within their teams. The directive follows Gupta's inspection at the state GST office, where several officials were found absent. Immediate show-cause notices have been issued to those not adhering to the mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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