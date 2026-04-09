Delhi Mayor Enhances Student Welfare with Direct Scholarships & New Educational App

In a pioneering move, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh facilitated the direct disbursement of scholarships into the bank accounts of 500 meritorious students under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) wing, all orchestrated with a singular click. This initiative was generously sponsored by the Sungrow Company.

Highlighting the importance of shaping the nation's future within schools, Mayor Singh emphasized the MCD Education Department's new schemes aimed at holistic student development. Reinforcing this, a web app now enables parents to monitor their children's academic engagement from home.

Adding to the educational landscape, 24 Nigam-SHRI schools have been launched, complemented by initiatives inspired by PM-SHRI and CM-SHRI programs. This dynamic vision incorporates advanced technology to transform education, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for modern learning environments.