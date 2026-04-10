ChiNext Expands Growth Horizons with New Listing Standards

In a significant development for Shenzhen's ChiNext, China's securities regulator unveiled a fourth set of listing standards designed to foster inclusivity. This move aims to attract innovative, growth-oriented startups by lowering entry barriers, even for those not yet profitable.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) outlined measures to enhance financial support for startups in emerging industries. The guidelines emphasize the board's role in encouraging promising companies to go public, underlining CSRC's commitment to reform and growth.

Last month, CSRC head Wu Qing emphasized adopting more precise and inclusive listing standards to assist quality innovative firms. The latest changes are anticipated to bolster ChiNext's appeal and position it as a supportive platform for burgeoning startups.