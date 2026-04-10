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Bridging the Leadership Gap in AI-Driven Management

As AI becomes integral to business operations, managerial readiness to lead in an AI-driven environment is crucial. IIM Kozhikode's Professional Certificate Programme equips managers with the skills to understand data systems and strategic implications, ensuring organizational alignment and ethical AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:38 IST
Bridging the Leadership Gap in AI-Driven Management
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Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its mark far beyond IT departments, affecting everything from capital allocation to customer engagement. According to a study by Microsoft and LinkedIn, over 75% of knowledge workers now use AI. But as AI systems become more prevalent, a critical question arises: are managers ready to lead in an AI-driven environment?

While organizations rapidly deploy machine learning and Generative AI applications, many managers find themselves struggling to keep pace with technological advancements. It's not a technical gap, but a leadership gap. Managers must be proficient not just in using dashboards but also in understanding AI models, evaluating ethical risks, and aligning AI initiatives with business outcomes.

The Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and AI for Managers at IIM Kozhikode addresses these challenges. The program aims to transition managers from operational familiarity to strategic AI leadership. With a 32-week online course, it provides the tools to integrate AI responsibly, equipping managers to influence AI-based decision-making processes effectively.

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