Missile Strike Ignites Industrial Fire in Belgorod

An Industrial Facility Caught Fire After Ukraine Attacked The Russian City Of Belgorod And Its Surrounding With Missiles

An industrial facility in the Russian city of Belgorod caught fire following a missile attack from Ukraine, according to Vesti news channel, which cited local officials.

The assault damaged energy infrastructure, disrupting both water and gas supplies, Vesti added.

Additionally, TASS news agency reported the death of a woman in the attack, citing information from local officials.