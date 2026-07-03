Missile Strike Ignites Industrial Fire in Belgorod
A missile attack on Belgorod, Russia, by Ukrainian forces resulted in a fire at an industrial facility. The attack, reported by Vesti news, led to damaged energy infrastructure and disrupted water and gas supplies. TASS news agency reported one woman's death, citing local officials.
An industrial facility in the Russian city of Belgorod caught fire following a missile attack from Ukraine, according to Vesti news channel, which cited local officials.
The assault damaged energy infrastructure, disrupting both water and gas supplies, Vesti added.
Additionally, TASS news agency reported the death of a woman in the attack, citing information from local officials.
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