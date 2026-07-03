Taiwan's Ultimate Defense Drill: Preparing for the Worst

Taiwan engaged in an intensive military exercise involving more than 370 government officials to simulate a Chinese invasion scenario compounded by natural disasters and cyber warfare. The exercise, which took place in central Taiwan, focused on bolstering the island’s defense readiness amid growing tensions with China.

Uncommon access was granted to Reuters for this closed-door drill, highlighting Taiwan’s shift towards practical crisis management. The drill tested officials’ ability to maintain function during attacks, orchestrate disaster response, and manage civil unrest, moving beyond previous scripted exercises.

The simulation included scenarios like a Chinese drone incident, infrastructure sabotage, and a severe earthquake. Tactics also addressed misinformation, with officials learning to handle fake news and propaganda. This drill communicated a clear message that Taiwan’s preparedness could deter potential costly conflicts initiated by China.