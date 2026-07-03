Police In New York City Said On Thursday A Man Died From Severe Burns Near The United Nations Headquarters

A Tibetan man, identified as Lobga Rangzen, died after setting himself on fire near the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The New York City Police Department confirmed the death but withheld further details, stating that an investigation is underway.

Rangzen's self-immolation was seen as a stark protest against China's policies in Tibet. The activist's actions have reignited international discourse about Tibet's struggle for independence, especially regarding China's newly enacted ethnic unity law, which has been criticized by both the United States and the European Union.

International human rights groups often denounce China's governance in Tibet, and Rangzen's sacrifice underscores the desperation felt by many Tibetans. The International Campaign for Tibet mourned the activist's death, marking yet another self-immolation incident in the long-standing conflict over Tibetan autonomy.