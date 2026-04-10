Kerala's Gulf SSLC Exams: A Path Forward Amidst Conflict

The Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, convened a crucial meeting on Friday to address the SSLC examinations initially suspended in the Gulf due to the ongoing conflict in the region. The uncertainty remains as officials consider potentially canceling the exams in favor of awarding grades based on internal assessments.

A statement from the minister's office indicated that special permission from the Election Commission will be pursued to allow these examinations to proceed amidst the political climate influenced by the prevailing Model Code of Conduct.

The government's priority is to swiftly finalize these examinations to alleviate the uncertainty faced by students. The General Education Department has been instructed to expedite preparatory activities for the examinations, pending the Election Commission's approval for scheduling and operational directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)