Left Menu

Kerala's Gulf SSLC Exams: A Path Forward Amidst Conflict

Kerala's Education Minister held a meeting to plan SSLC exams in the Gulf, suspended due to West Asia conflict. Officials may cancel the exams, opting for internal assessments. Approval from the Election Commission is needed due to the Model Code of Conduct. Preparations are underway to address students' concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:05 IST
Kerala's Gulf SSLC Exams: A Path Forward Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, convened a crucial meeting on Friday to address the SSLC examinations initially suspended in the Gulf due to the ongoing conflict in the region. The uncertainty remains as officials consider potentially canceling the exams in favor of awarding grades based on internal assessments.

A statement from the minister's office indicated that special permission from the Election Commission will be pursued to allow these examinations to proceed amidst the political climate influenced by the prevailing Model Code of Conduct.

The government's priority is to swiftly finalize these examinations to alleviate the uncertainty faced by students. The General Education Department has been instructed to expedite preparatory activities for the examinations, pending the Election Commission's approval for scheduling and operational directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Edappadi K Palaniswami's Legacy and Leadership: A Defense of MGR's Political Ethos

Edappadi K Palaniswami's Legacy and Leadership: A Defense of MGR's Political...

 India
2
EC Orders Strategic Officer Shuffle in Chennai

EC Orders Strategic Officer Shuffle in Chennai

 India
3
Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims One Life in Odisha's Jajpur District

Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims One Life in Odisha's Jajpur District

 India
4
Liverpool Fans Rally Against Ticket Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Liverpool Fans Rally Against Ticket Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026