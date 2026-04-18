India Launches BRICS Academic Forum Under the Theme of Resilience and Cooperation
The Observer Research Foundation and RIS hosted the inaugural BRICS Academic Forum in India, marking the start of India's BRICS Chairship in 2026. The forum focuses on collaboration and policy recommendations for the BRICS Summit, addressing global challenges and promoting economic cooperation among member countries.
- Country:
- India
In a significant initiative, the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), along with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), hosted the inaugural BRICS Academic Forum, marking the beginning of India's 2026 BRICS Chairship.
Under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the forum served as a crucial platform to foster collaboration among BRICS nations, as highlighted by Samir Saran, President of ORF. The event comes at a critical time, addressing global conflicts, food security issues, and supply chain disruptions.
The two-day event, described by Sudhakar Dalela from India's Ministry of External Affairs, aims to generate robust policy recommendations for the BRICS Summit by harnessing the intellectual capital of scholars and policymakers. This interaction is intended to shape a stable, sustainable, and inclusive growth agenda for BRICS, demonstrating India's commitment to a people-centric approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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