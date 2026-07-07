Education Ministry Releases School Performance Rankings for 2025-26

The Union Ministry of Education has released the Performance Grading Index 2.0 for States and Union Territories (PGI-S) and the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) for the 2025-26 academic year. The reports assess the performance of school education systems across the country using a wide range of indicators designed to measure learning outcomes, governance, infrastructure and overall educational quality. The assessment covers one of the world's largest education systems, comprising more than 14.67 lakh schools, 1.03 crore teachers and nearly 24.72 crore students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

States and UTs assessed across six key domains

The Performance Grading Index for States and Union Territories (PGI-S) has been developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy to evaluate the performance of states through a grading system rather than direct rankings. This approach allows multiple states and Union Territories to be placed within the same performance band, encouraging constructive comparison instead of competition.

The framework carries a total score of 1,000 points across 70 indicators, organised into two broad categories—Outcome and Governance & Management. These indicators are spread across six major domains: Learning Outcomes and Quality, Access, Infrastructure and Facilities, Equity, Governance Processes, and Teacher Education and Training. The assessment uses verified data from platforms including UDISE+, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, the PM POSHAN Portal, the PRABAND Portal and the Vidyanjali Portal.

District-level assessment focuses on policy outcomes

The Ministry has also expanded the performance assessment to the district level through the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D), which measures how effectively education policies are being implemented on the ground. The district framework is based on 600 points distributed across 70 indicators grouped into six categories: Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction, Infrastructure Facilities and Student Entitlements, School Safety and Child Protection, Digital Learning, and Governance Process.

These categories are further divided into 11 domains, including learning outcomes, teacher availability and professional development, learning management, enrichment activities, infrastructure, digital learning, attendance monitoring, school leadership development and fund utilisation.

The PGI-D draws its data from UDISE+, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 and the PRABANDH Portal.

Framework aims to strengthen school education

The Ministry said both grading systems are designed to provide governments with a comprehensive picture of school education performance while helping identify areas that require improvement. By using a common set of measurable indicators, the PGI framework encourages states, Union Territories and districts to strengthen governance, improve learning outcomes, expand access to quality education and ensure better utilisation of educational resources. The detailed Performance Grading Index 2.0 for States/UTs (PGI-S) and Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) reports for 2025-26 have been made available through the Ministry of Education's official portals for public access.