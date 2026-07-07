More Students Complete Tertiary Qualifications in New Zealand

More students are successfully completing tertiary qualifications in New Zealand, with new figures showing strong growth across universities, institutes, and private training providers. The latest data points to improving student outcomes, rising international enrolment success, and stronger progress toward building the skilled workforce needed to support the country's future economy.

Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds welcomed the latest Ministry of Education data, published on Education Counts, which shows provider-based tertiary qualification completions increased by 8 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year. Domestic students accounted for much of that growth, with qualification completions rising 5.9 per cent to 123,200. International students also recorded a strong recovery, with completions increasing 22 per cent to 21,230, highlighting the continued appeal of New Zealand as a destination for higher education.

Penny Simmonds said the figures show more learners are finishing their studies and gaining the knowledge and practical skills needed for successful careers while helping employers access a larger pool of qualified workers. She added that the increase in international completions reflects the confidence overseas students continue to place in New Zealand's education system.

Student success improving across different groups

The latest results also show encouraging progress in long-term student achievement. Around 72 per cent of domestic students who began a bachelor's degree completed a qualification or advanced to a higher-level qualification within eight years. Women and full-time university students continued to record stronger completion rates than part-time learners. Māori and Pacific students both achieved improved bachelor's degree completion rates, while Asian students maintained the highest completion rates at bachelor's level.

The data also shows more students are moving beyond entry-level qualifications and continuing into higher levels of study, reflecting stronger progression throughout the tertiary education system. Penny Simmonds said improvements in both vocational education and degree programmes demonstrate that learners are finding pathways that match their goals while developing valuable skills for the workforce.

Private training providers record strongest growth

Private training establishments experienced the largest increase in domestic qualification completions among all tertiary education providers, recording a 12 per cent rise over the previous year. Growth was particularly strong in several qualification categories. Domestic completions increased 14 per cent for Level 1 certificates, while Level 4 certificates and graduate certificates and diplomas each recorded 13 per cent growth. Younger learners also contributed to the positive trend, with qualification completions among students aged under 20 increasing by 10 per cent.

Penny Simmonds said the latest figures indicate that more New Zealanders are engaging with tertiary education and completing qualifications that will support their careers while helping the country develop the skilled workforce needed to strengthen economic growth and long-term prosperity.