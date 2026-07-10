South Africa Speeds Up TVET Certificates and Job Placements

South Africa is introducing faster digital systems to ensure Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates receive their certificates sooner and gain quicker access to workplace opportunities, a move the government says will remove one of the biggest obstacles facing young job seekers.

Speaking at the Esayidi TVET College graduation ceremony at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre on Thursday, Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube said delays in issuing certificates and arranging workplace-based learning have affected many graduates for years, adding that the department is now changing that experience through modernised digital processes.

Digital reforms to shorten waiting times

Dube-Ncube acknowledged the frustration many graduates have faced after completing their studies only to wait months for certification and practical work placements. She said the Department of Higher Education and Training is introducing digitised, fast-tracked systems that will significantly reduce the time between final assessments, certificate issuance and access to workplace opportunities.

According to the Deputy Minister, the reforms form part of a broader effort to modernise the department's administrative systems while creating a smoother transition from education into employment. She stressed that delayed certificates often prevent graduates from earning an income and building careers, making faster processing an important priority.

The new approach is also expected to benefit graduates who want to become entrepreneurs. Receiving certificates sooner will allow them to register businesses, apply for financial support and participate in procurement opportunities without unnecessary administrative setbacks.

TVET colleges seen as engines of economic growth

Dube-Ncube described TVET colleges as essential to South Africa's economic future, saying the country cannot achieve inclusive growth without producing more skilled artisans, technicians and other mid-level professionals needed for infrastructure projects, manufacturing and industrial development. She encouraged graduates to see their qualifications as valuable business assets rather than only pathways to employment. Skills gained through TVET education can be used to launch businesses in electrical contracting, welding, agriculture, construction, baking and several other industries where technical expertise remains in demand.

The Deputy Minister also called on employers to strengthen partnerships with colleges by helping shape training programmes, offering workplace learning opportunities and ensuring graduates develop skills that match changing labour market needs. At the same time, she urged colleges to take a more active role in innovation by developing practical solutions to industry challenges instead of simply responding to existing demands. She said institutions that contribute applied research and problem-solving will play a much bigger role in South Africa's growing innovation economy.

Graduates urged to keep learning and dream bigger

Addressing the graduating class, Dube-Ncube reminded students that their qualification represents the beginning of a lifelong learning journey rather than the end of their education. She said rapid advances in artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies are transforming workplaces across almost every sector, making continuous skills development increasingly important.

She also challenged the perception that graduates from rural TVET colleges have fewer opportunities than those from urban institutions. Esayidi TVET College, she said, produces graduates whose qualifications carry the same national recognition as any other accredited college in South Africa.

Encouraging graduates to remain ambitious, Dube-Ncube said rural communities often produce resilient, adaptable and resourceful individuals who are well equipped to succeed in business and the workplace. She urged them not to allow their geographical location to limit their aspirations, adding that their skills and determination can open opportunities across the country.