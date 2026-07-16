Uganda's Path to Ebola Freedom Begins

Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient, initiating a 42-day countdown to being declared free of the virus. The country confirmed 20 cases of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain since May, with many infections traced back to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda's continued vigilance contrasts with Congo's rising cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:33 IST
Uganda's Path to Ebola Freedom Begins
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Uganda has taken a significant step towards eradicating Ebola as the country's health ministry announced the discharge of its last patient on Thursday. This marks the start of a critical 42-day countdown after which the nation can be declared Ebola-free, according to health officials.

The nation has reported 20 cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since May, primarily linked to individuals traveling from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the epidemic is more rampant. Despite Congo's increasing number of cases, Uganda has seen no new infections since June 22, highlighting its effective containment efforts.

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the situation in Congo, where the confirmed infection count now stands at 2,073, with expectations that the actual figures might be significantly higher. Meanwhile, Uganda remains hopeful as they monitor the countdown closely, according to government spokesperson Alan Kasujja's remarks on social media.

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