Uganda's Path to Ebola Freedom Begins

Uganda has taken a significant step towards eradicating Ebola as the country's health ministry announced the discharge of its last patient on Thursday. This marks the start of a critical 42-day countdown after which the nation can be declared Ebola-free, according to health officials.

The nation has reported 20 cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since May, primarily linked to individuals traveling from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the epidemic is more rampant. Despite Congo's increasing number of cases, Uganda has seen no new infections since June 22, highlighting its effective containment efforts.

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the situation in Congo, where the confirmed infection count now stands at 2,073, with expectations that the actual figures might be significantly higher. Meanwhile, Uganda remains hopeful as they monitor the countdown closely, according to government spokesperson Alan Kasujja's remarks on social media.