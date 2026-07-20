Youth-Led Movement Challenges Modi Over Education Scandals

The youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party movement is challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over examination paper leaks. Despite police efforts to disperse them with tear gas, thousands of protesters marched on the Indian parliament, demanding accountability from government officials.

The movement calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid claims of deep-seated corruption within the education system. Protesters demand compensation for families of students who died by suicide after being forced to resit exams. The movement has drawn significant attention on social media, broadening its appeal to opposition parties.

Protests also erupted in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Goa, highlighting widespread frustration among young Indians over job shortages and exam leaks. Movement leader Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike, demanding governmental responsibility and reforms in the education system. The demonstrations reflect escalating tensions and dissatisfaction among India's youth.