Youth-Led Movement Challenges Modi Over Education Scandals
India's Cockroach Janta Party movement, driven by youth, demands governmental accountability for examination paper leaks during nationwide protests. The movement, opposing PM Narendra Modi’s administration, seeks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and financial compensation for students affected by the scandal, marking a significant public challenge to Modi's governance.
- Country:
- India
The youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party movement is challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over examination paper leaks. Despite police efforts to disperse them with tear gas, thousands of protesters marched on the Indian parliament, demanding accountability from government officials.
The movement calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid claims of deep-seated corruption within the education system. Protesters demand compensation for families of students who died by suicide after being forced to resit exams. The movement has drawn significant attention on social media, broadening its appeal to opposition parties.
Protests also erupted in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Goa, highlighting widespread frustration among young Indians over job shortages and exam leaks. Movement leader Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike, demanding governmental responsibility and reforms in the education system. The demonstrations reflect escalating tensions and dissatisfaction among India's youth.
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