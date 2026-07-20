Youth-Led Movement Challenges Modi Over Education Scandals

India's Cockroach Janta Party movement, driven by youth, demands governmental accountability for examination paper leaks during nationwide protests. The movement, opposing PM Narendra Modi’s administration, seeks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and financial compensation for students affected by the scandal, marking a significant public challenge to Modi's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:14 IST
Youth-Led Movement Challenges Modi Over Education Scandals
  • Country:
  • India

The youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party movement is challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over examination paper leaks. Despite police efforts to disperse them with tear gas, thousands of protesters marched on the Indian parliament, demanding accountability from government officials.

The movement calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid claims of deep-seated corruption within the education system. Protesters demand compensation for families of students who died by suicide after being forced to resit exams. The movement has drawn significant attention on social media, broadening its appeal to opposition parties.

Protests also erupted in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Goa, highlighting widespread frustration among young Indians over job shortages and exam leaks. Movement leader Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike, demanding governmental responsibility and reforms in the education system. The demonstrations reflect escalating tensions and dissatisfaction among India's youth.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026