Trump Administration Overturns Decades-Old Education Civil Rights Protections

The U.S. Education Department is removing 'disparate impact' regulations, seen as key protections against unintended discrimination in education. Civil rights organizations criticize the move, arguing it undermines protections for marginalized students. This action aligns with Trump's broader campaign critiquing diversity initiatives as anti-merit, sparking concerns over social progress rollback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 04:18 IST
Trump Administration Overturns Decades-Old Education Civil Rights Protections
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Education announced on Thursday its decision to eliminate longstanding 'disparate impact' regulations. These regulations have served as safeguards against policies inadvertently leading to discrimination.

Following this decision, 60 civil rights and education groups have strongly criticized the department, emphasizing these rules' importance in protecting students from systemic racism and discrimination. Meanwhile, President Trump’s executive order from April 2025 has pushed federal departments to retreat from enforcing these measures.

This move reflects Trump's broader stance against diversity and equity initiatives, which he perceives as discriminatory against groups like white males. Critics argue this represents a regression in efforts aimed at supporting minorities and marginalized communities. Nevertheless, the Education Department argues these changes will allow schools to manage classrooms without fear of federal repercussions.

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