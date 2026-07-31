South Sudan builds local seed system to strengthen food security

South Sudan is reducing its reliance on imported seeds by building a locally driven seed system that is helping farmers improve crop production, increase incomes and strengthen food security, according to the World Bank. The transformation is being led through the South Sudan Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Project (RALP), implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Farmers replace imports with locally produced seeds

For many years, farmers in South Sudan struggled with delayed seed imports, poor-quality planting materials, weak storage facilities and limited seed regulation, leaving many communities vulnerable to food shortages. RALP is helping reverse that trend by promoting Community-led Quality Declared Seed (QDS) production and Farmer-Led Seed Enterprises, while strengthening seed certification, storage and quality assurance systems.

The project has supported the establishment of 13 Seed Quality Control Boards, trained seed producers, supplied foundation seeds and built seed stores to improve post-harvest handling. These efforts are laying the foundation for a reliable national seed system managed within the country.

Trade fairs boost local markets

The project's most successful initiative has been the introduction of Seeds Trade Fairs, which connect local seed producers directly with farmers before the planting season. Between 2023 and 2025, 286 certified seed producer groups produced 1,740 metric tonnes of Quality Declared Seed, almost three times the country's seasonal requirement of 618 metric tonnes. The resulting surplus of 1,122 metric tonnes, valued at around US$1.2 million, has created new income opportunities while ensuring farmers have timely access to locally adapted seed varieties. The Ministry of Agriculture has also produced an additional 25 metric tonnes of foundation seed to support future production.

Women and businesses drive expansion

Women are playing a leading role in the emerging seed sector, holding 45% of leadership positions in seed producer groups and making up more than half of organised farmer group members. Training and support through RALP have strengthened women's participation in seed production, leadership and local decision-making.

The private sector has also become an important partner. Companies including Afroganics, Seed Grow, Gumbo Glow, Pro Seed and Masco initially produced foundation seed and now work directly with farmer groups by purchasing locally produced seed and expanding its distribution across the country, helping develop a stronger domestic seed market.

Communities see lasting benefits

The project is already delivering visible results in communities such as Aweil East County and Magwi County, where farmer groups have expanded production, increased earnings and reduced dependence on imported seeds.

According to the World Bank, the community-based seed system now has the capacity to meet and even exceed seasonal project demand, creating the potential to replace annual seed imports, retain investment within South Sudan and build a more resilient agricultural sector for the future.