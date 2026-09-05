UNESCO and Oxford Launch Free Course to Defend Free Expression

UNESCO and the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights at the University of Oxford are opening registration for a free online course that will help judicial professionals deepen their understanding of freedom of expression, access to information and journalist safety. The five-week Massive Open Online Course, or MOOC, begins on 5 October 2026 and welcomes judges, prosecutors, lawyers, law students, members of judicial training institutes and anyone interested in the role of courts in protecting fundamental rights.

The 2026 programme is the third edition of the course, following earlier sessions in 2021 and 2023 that attracted more than 11,000 judicial actors. Its return reflects the growing need for legal professionals to understand how established human rights principles apply to digital communication, online platforms, emerging technologies and new forms of pressure faced by journalists.

Five Modules Connect Legal Principles With Real Cases

Participants will work through five modules covering the international legal framework for freedom of expression, the public's right to access information and the legal protections connected to journalist safety. Lessons will also examine how technological change is reshaping communication, evidence, privacy and public debate, giving judicial actors practical knowledge they can apply when dealing with disputes involving media freedom and digital rights.

High-level representatives from national and regional judicial systems will join legal specialists from different parts of the world to share experiences and relevant practices. Their involvement will give learners a chance to explore how courts and justice institutions respond to difficult questions, including restrictions on speech, public-interest reporting, threats against journalists and the balance between competing rights.

Courts Shape the Public's Ability to Question Power

Judicial decisions involving free expression often reach far beyond the people appearing in a courtroom, since those rulings can influence whether citizens feel safe questioning authorities, exposing wrongdoing, seeking reliable information and taking part in public life. Courts that apply human rights standards carefully can strengthen transparent institutions, accountable government and an informed society.

"When courts protect freedom of expression, they do much more than resolve individual disputes," said Mariya Gabriel, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information. She described free expression as an enabling right that helps people exercise many other rights and participate meaningfully in decisions affecting their communities.

The course is designed to make this specialised legal knowledge available across borders and professional backgrounds. It will be offered in all six official United Nations languages—Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish—along with Portuguese, allowing a broad international group of learners to participate. Those who complete the programme will receive a certificate of achievement.

Training Builds Stronger Protection for Journalists and the Public

The MOOC forms part of UNESCO's wider work with judges, prosecutors, parliamentarians and law enforcement officers whose daily decisions can protect or restrict freedom of expression. Since 2013, UNESCO and its partners have trained more than 39,000 judicial actors and over 13,000 law enforcement agents through online courses and field-based programmes.

The new course builds on UNESCO's Judges' Initiative and is supported by the organisation's Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists. Interested participants can find course details and registration information on the University of Oxford's dedicated MOOC webpage.