Beyond Textbooks and Technical Skills: New Model of Sustainable Engineering Education

Engineering students need more than technical expertise to work in industries shaped by climate pressures, resource constraints, automation, workplace safety concerns and rising expectations for responsible production. The original study, 'Sustainable Development Education: Long-Cycle Model, International Benchmarks, and Student Self-Assessment,' published in the journal Frontiers in Education, examines whether a longer and more integrated engineering programme can help students connect their professional training with sustainable development.

Researchers Anzhelika M. Eremeeva and colleagues studied an experimental six-year engineering model at Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University in Russia. The findings suggest that the programme gives sustainability a more visible place in students' early education while supporting stronger self-assessments of applied abilities and future professional understanding. The results do not establish that the model is superior in every setting, since the evidence comes largely from student perceptions rather than independent assessments of performance.

Sustainability Belongs at the Heart of Engineering Education

Engineers mostly make decisions that influence energy use, water supplies, transport systems, industrial safety, environmental damage and community wellbeing. Learning about sustainability through one elective course may introduce the subject, yet it rarely provides enough time for students to understand how technical, economic, social and environmental choices interact across an entire production system.

The researchers argue that sustainability should be embedded throughout an engineering programme, allowing students to revisit it through scientific foundations, specialist subjects, practical training, digital tools, economic analysis and research projects. Such an approach may help future engineers think in systems, consider professional responsibility, work across disciplines and evaluate the wider consequences of technical decisions.

The study compared educational contexts represented by students from Russia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Cuba. These countries organise higher education differently: Cuba follows a centralised public model, Bolivia incorporates Indigenous knowledge and intercultural principles, while Peru and Ecuador have introduced extensive quality-control and regulatory reforms. The comparison was used to understand different educational structures, not to rank national systems or individual universities.

Inside the Six-Year Model Linking Classrooms, Research and Industry

The experimental Russian programme replaces a collection of connected learning blocks with a continuous six-year pathway. Students complete a common higher-education core during the first two years, receive strengthened training in fundamental and general engineering subjects, undertake expanded practical work and develop extra professional qualifications. Economic reasoning, digital knowledge and research activities run across the programme, leading to a final qualification project that must contain technological, economic and research sections.

Researchers mapped these documented features against benchmarks associated with UNESCO's education for sustainable development framework, the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, the International Engineering Alliance and the Conceive-Design-Implement-Operate standards. The model reflected shared priorities such as systems thinking, professional responsibility, practical problem-solving, progressive learning and engagement with real engineering conditions. This mapping was interpretive and does not mean that the programme has received formal accreditation or demonstrated complete compliance with any of those frameworks.

What 505 Engineering Students Reported About Their Education

The final sample contained 505 students: 194 following the experimental Mining University pathway, 128 studying under its non-experimental programme, 82 attending other Russian universities and 101 studying at Latin American universities in Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Cuba. External comparisons were limited to first-, second- and third-year students so that participants were at broadly similar stages of education.

Questions examined familiarity with sustainable development, where students encountered the subject, how systematically it appeared across courses and how strongly their programmes developed eight applied competencies. These competencies covered integrated resource use, closed production cycles, renewable energy, occupational safety, sector-specific environmental, social and governance standards, ESG strategy development, sustainability monitoring, green technologies and carbon-footprint calculation. Students also rated their professional readiness, understanding of future work, satisfaction and willingness to recommend their programme.

Within Saint Petersburg Mining University, experimental-programme students reported greater familiarity with sustainable development than students on the older pathway, scoring 2.531 compared with 2.099. Students in the non-experimental programme gave higher overall satisfaction scores, 3.725 against 3.376, though those respondents were mainly in years four to six while the experimental group was still in years one to three. The difference may reflect educational stage and the fact that the new programme was still being introduced.

The stage-matched external comparison found that experimental students rated their understanding of future professional activity and their applied sustainability competencies more highly than the Latin American subgroup. Students from other Russian universities also reported a stronger understanding of future professional work than the Latin American participants. Effect sizes were small to moderate, and the Latin American sample contained several countries, institutions and fields, making these findings exploratory rather than national judgments.

A Promising Educational Direction Still Needs Evidence

Students who believed sustainability was included across several courses also reported stronger applied competencies. The clearest relationship linked curriculum integration with the reduced competency index, producing a Spearman correlation of 0.366. Applied competency ratings were associated with perceived professional readiness, which was connected with programme satisfaction and willingness to recommend the course. Average competency scores rose steadily from 2.80 among students reporting very weak integration to 3.97 among those giving the highest integration rating.

The study was cross-sectional, participation was non-random, the sample was educationally diverse, and most outcomes were self-reported. Researchers did not audit every course or assessment, test students' abilities directly, examine graduate performance or collect employer evaluations.

The authors recommend regular student-experience surveys, sustainability content across every semester, five- or six-year pathways that move from foundational knowledge to applied projects, minimum requirements for sustainability-related instruction and stronger partnerships among universities, industry and municipal authorities. Following graduates for five to ten years could reveal whether these educational experiences produce lasting professional competence and social impact.