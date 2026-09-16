Ghana Takes AI Skills Nationwide as TVET Expansion Targets One Million Learners and Teachers

Ghana's ambition to train and certify up to one million technical and vocational educators and learners in artificial intelligence and digital skills by the end of 2027 represents an important test of how education systems can respond to rapidly changing workplaces. The initiative could strengthen employment readiness, productivity and innovation, but its success will depend on whether Ghana can turn an institutional pilot into accessible, practical and sustainable training nationwide.

UNESCO has formalised partnerships with Ghana TVET Service and the Ghana Education Trust Fund to expand AI EmpowerED across the country's technical and vocational education and training system. Operating under UNESCO's Global Skills Academy, the initiative is supported by Microsoft Elevate, KPMG International and Tablet Academy.

Ghana's rollout builds on a pilot at AAMUSTED University. More than 30 master trainers and approximately 3,300 learners have completed their learning pathways and earned Microsoft certifications in AI and digital skills. The next phase is expected to reach around 140 TVET institutions through four consecutive three-month cycles organised by region.

Teachers Take Command of Ghana's AI Transition

The programme uses a train-the-trainer model in which selected educators receive intensive preparation through a master-trainer bootcamp and Microsoft-accredited learning pathways. These educators are then expected to pass their knowledge to colleagues and learners within their institutions.

This model could create permanent training capacity inside Ghana's TVET network. Instead of relying continuously on external experts, institutions would have educators capable of updating courses, supporting students and integrating digital tools into vocational subjects.

Teachers, however, will require more than introductory exposure to AI. They must be able to explain how AI-generated information should be checked, how personal data should be protected and how learners can recognise bias, errors and unethical uses. They will also need continuing technical support as tools and workplace practices evolve.

The quality of the trainers will therefore matter as much as their number. If teachers complete short courses but lack equipment, instructional time or opportunities to practise, the programme could produce certifications without changing classroom learning.

Digital Skills Could Redraw Ghana's Employment Pathways

The initiative reflects a broader shift in which AI is no longer relevant only to software developers or technology companies. Digital tools are increasingly being used in manufacturing, agriculture, construction, logistics, finance, healthcare, hospitality and business services.

For Ghanaian learners, basic AI competence could improve their ability to adapt to changing job descriptions, operate modern equipment and use data more effectively. It may also support entrepreneurship by helping small businesses improve accounting, marketing, customer service, inventory management and access to information.

Employers could benefit from a wider pool of digitally capable workers, potentially reducing the time and cost required for workplace training. Technology firms, internet providers and education companies may also find opportunities to supply devices, platforms, connectivity, maintenance services and locally relevant content.

Certification alone, however, cannot guarantee employment. Ghana TVET Service will need to ensure that training reflects actual demand from employers and teaches practical capabilities rather than familiarity with a particular platform. Industry associations and businesses could contribute through curriculum design, apprenticeships, workplace projects and competency assessments.

The target of reaching up to one million people by the end of 2027 is ambitious compared with the pilot cohort of approximately 3,300 learners. Authorities will need to distinguish clearly between enrolment, course completion and certification when reporting progress. The division of the target between educators and learners also remains to be clarified.

Connectivity Gaps Could Create a Two-Speed Rollout

Reaching underserved communities will be one of the programme's most difficult tests. Many institutions outside well-connected areas may face unreliable internet access, insufficient computers, unstable electricity and limited technical support.

If infrastructure gaps are not addressed, urban institutions could progress more rapidly while rural and disadvantaged schools struggle to participate. That would risk widening the digital divide the programme is intended to reduce.

Ghana TVET Service Director-General Eric Kofi Adzroe has emphasised that every TVET teacher should have an opportunity to benefit regardless of location. GETFund's involvement could help connect skills training with investments in educational infrastructure, but the available information does not specify the programme's budget or how much support will be allocated to connectivity and equipment.

Possible measures could include offline learning materials, shared digital laboratories, subsidised data access and regional technical-support centres. Policymakers should also track participation and completion rates by region, gender, disability and income level to determine whether opportunities are being distributed fairly.

Scale, Quality and Sustainability Become the Policy Test

For Ghana's policymakers, the expansion creates an opportunity to align education, employment, industrial development and national digital-transformation policies. It also introduces challenges involving quality assurance, ethical AI use, data privacy, procurement and the long-term cost of keeping courses current.

International development partners can support infrastructure, independent evaluation and the development of locally relevant training content. Their assistance should also help institutions build lasting capacity so the programme can continue when initial partner support declines.

Private-sector participation provides access to current technical expertise and recognised credentials, but Ghana should avoid excessive dependence on any single company or platform. Learners need transferable skills that remain useful across different technologies and workplaces.

The programme's real impact will ultimately be measured not by the headline target alone, but by completion rates, regional inclusion, employer confidence and evidence of improved employment, entrepreneurship or productivity. Ghana has placed teachers at the centre of its AI-readiness strategy; the next challenge is ensuring that the skills reaching classrooms are practical, equitable and connected to economic opportunity.