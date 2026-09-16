Call for Calm: Amidst Rising Tensions in Asia

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun addressed the Xiangshan Forum, advocating for restraint and vigilance against reviving historic conflicts, amidst mounting tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Although critical of historical revisionism, he avoided direct criticism of the U.S. or its allies, emphasizing regional unity and resistance to provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 08:58 IST
Call for Calm: Amidst Rising Tensions in Asia

In a significant address at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun urged nations to exhibit restraint and avoid provocative actions amidst growing regional tensions.

He emphasized the need for regional unity and vigilance against historical revisionism, stopping short of direct criticism towards the United States or its allies. This comes as ties between China and Japan have deteriorated over issues in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

With key figures in attendance, this forum highlights China's expanding military diplomacy, contrasting with more open discussions seen in other summits.

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