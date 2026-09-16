Markets Hold Steady Amid Fed Policy Speculations

In Asian trading on Wednesday, stock markets remained stable as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision, pausing amidst fluctuating global bond yields and oil prices. The MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan saw slight changes, with fluctuations in Taiwan offset by losses in China.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield fell slightly to 4.9875%, following a 5% breach on Tuesday, a three-year high. Analysts, adopting a cautious stance, predicted a 25 basis-point interest rate hike with minimal guidance from the Fed, while warning about the potential impact of inaction.

Despite pressures from President Trump for lower interest rates due to trade deficit threats, traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will increase rates, with a 92.4% implied probability. Overnight, U.S. markets saw declines amid rising Treasury yields and debates on AI pacing, whilst digital assets stabilized post-U.S. legislative decisions.