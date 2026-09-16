Markets Hold Steady Amid Fed Policy Speculations

Asian stocks held steady on Wednesday as global bond yields and oil prices stalled, awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Analysts expect a 25 basis-point rate hike. Despite U.S. requests for lower rates, traders predict a hike. Markets are cautious amid fluctuating Treasury yields and unsettled oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 09:04 IST
Markets Hold Steady Amid Fed Policy Speculations
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In Asian trading on Wednesday, stock markets remained stable as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision, pausing amidst fluctuating global bond yields and oil prices. The MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan saw slight changes, with fluctuations in Taiwan offset by losses in China.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield fell slightly to 4.9875%, following a 5% breach on Tuesday, a three-year high. Analysts, adopting a cautious stance, predicted a 25 basis-point interest rate hike with minimal guidance from the Fed, while warning about the potential impact of inaction.

Despite pressures from President Trump for lower interest rates due to trade deficit threats, traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will increase rates, with a 92.4% implied probability. Overnight, U.S. markets saw declines amid rising Treasury yields and debates on AI pacing, whilst digital assets stabilized post-U.S. legislative decisions.

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