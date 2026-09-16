DOJ Uncovers Russian Plot: Five Charged in Global Spy Case

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged five individuals as part of an alleged Russian conspiracy involving surveillance, recruitment, and murder plots, according to an unsealed indictment on Tuesday.

The suspects purportedly worked for Russian intelligence and are accused of planning attacks globally, including within the United States. Among those charged are Russian national Yuri Khrameev, his son Kirill, and others from Cuba and Venezuela, with accusations ranging from financing terrorism to conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that plans included an attempt to murder a Russian dissident reportedly in the Washington, D.C., area. Recruits in the U.S. were allegedly tasked with tracking dissidents, with one reportedly offered $40,000 to eliminate a target in the U.S., and another $25,000 to target someone in Lithuania.