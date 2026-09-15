Texas Campus Controversy: Politician's Post Sparks Backlash

Bo French, a Republican candidate for Texas railroad commissioner, ignited controversy with a social media post depicting a University of Texas football game crowd, alleging a dominant foreign student presence. The post was met with criticism from both political parties.

French's remarks, perceived as xenophobic, claimed international students were prioritized over Texans in admissions—a statement contradicted by official enrollment figures showing international students comprise under 10% of UT Austin's student body.

The incident echoes broader anti-immigrant narratives. Critics argue such claims fuel division by falsely suggesting that non-U.S. citizens are displacing Americans in education and other sectors, even as statistics paint a different picture.