Texas Campus Controversy: Politician's Post Sparks Backlash

Bo French, a Republican nominee for Texas railroad commissioner, faced bipartisan backlash for posting a photo from a University of Texas football game, suggesting a harmful foreign student presence. His claims contradicted UT's enrollment data, which shows over 80% of students are Texas residents, igniting debates on immigration and education policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:44 IST
Texas Campus Controversy: Politician's Post Sparks Backlash
controversy

Bo French, a Republican candidate for Texas railroad commissioner, ignited controversy with a social media post depicting a University of Texas football game crowd, alleging a dominant foreign student presence. The post was met with criticism from both political parties.

French's remarks, perceived as xenophobic, claimed international students were prioritized over Texans in admissions—a statement contradicted by official enrollment figures showing international students comprise under 10% of UT Austin's student body.

The incident echoes broader anti-immigrant narratives. Critics argue such claims fuel division by falsely suggesting that non-U.S. citizens are displacing Americans in education and other sectors, even as statistics paint a different picture.

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