Supreme Decision: USPS Mail-in Ballot Rule Blocked

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration will adhere to the Supreme Court's recent decision. This ruling prevents the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing a rule specifically targeting mail-in ballots.

Blanche addressed the media to confirm the administration's compliance with the court's judgment, underscoring the importance of respecting judicial rulings.

The move reflects the administration's acknowledgment of the judiciary's role in preserving democratic processes, ensuring electoral integrity and transparency amidst ongoing debates concerning mail-in voting.