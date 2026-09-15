Supreme Decision: USPS Mail-in Ballot Rule Blocked

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced compliance with the Supreme Court's decision to block a rule aimed at mail-in ballots by the USPS, highlighting the development's significance in maintaining electoral transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:53 IST
Supreme Decision: USPS Mail-in Ballot Rule Blocked
Todd Blanche

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration will adhere to the Supreme Court's recent decision. This ruling prevents the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing a rule specifically targeting mail-in ballots.

Blanche addressed the media to confirm the administration's compliance with the court's judgment, underscoring the importance of respecting judicial rulings.

The move reflects the administration's acknowledgment of the judiciary's role in preserving democratic processes, ensuring electoral integrity and transparency amidst ongoing debates concerning mail-in voting.

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