The United States' six-month conflict with Iran has already incurred $38 billion in expenses, according to a report from Congress' nonpartisan budget office. This expenditure is set to rise by $3 billion each month, causing economic strain and putting U.S. energy and defense readiness under intense pressure.

Over the initial months of 2027, the conflict is predicted to elevate inflation by 0.5%, with costs related to munitions depletion creating dire implications for potential future U.S. engagements. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) highlighted the need for munitions replenishment, which could span over five years, further complicating fiscal strains.

The report, requested by Democratic representative Brendan Boyle, follows urgent calls from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for emergency funding nearing $90 billion to restock munitions. As energy prices soar due to regional upheavals, the ongoing conflict threatens to exacerbate U.S. economic woes and public debt, now over $40 trillion.