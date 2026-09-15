U.S. Attorney General Vows AI Investigation

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is set to investigate any individuals connected with artificial intelligence technologies found breaking the law.

In a briefing to reporters, Blanche emphasized the department's commitment to ensuring legal compliance in the AI sector. This initiative comes amid growing concerns about the potential misuse of AI tools.

The announcement underscores the increasing focus on regulatory oversight as AI continues to integrate into various facets of society, prompting calls for stringent legal frameworks to govern its use.