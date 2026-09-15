Al Taawoun FC Faces Sanctions Over Fan Chanting

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has imposed sanctions on Al Taawoun FC. The sanctions include playing their next two home Saudi Pro League matches behind closed doors.

The club has also been fined 100,000 riyals, equivalent to $26,660, following an incident where fans chanted the name of the late Portugal forward Diogo Jota during a recent match against Al Hilal.

The decision reflects the committee's commitment to maintaining ethical standards and discipline within the league. The move aims to curb inappropriate fan behavior and ensure respect for all participants in the sport.