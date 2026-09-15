Al Taawoun FC Faces Sanctions Over Fan Chanting

Al Taawoun has been penalized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee. The club must play two home games without spectators and pay a 100,000 riyal fine. This comes in response to fans chanting the late Diogo Jota's name during a match against Al Hilal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:54 IST
Al Taawoun FC Faces Sanctions Over Fan Chanting

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has imposed sanctions on Al Taawoun FC. The sanctions include playing their next two home Saudi Pro League matches behind closed doors.

The club has also been fined 100,000 riyals, equivalent to $26,660, following an incident where fans chanted the name of the late Portugal forward Diogo Jota during a recent match against Al Hilal.

The decision reflects the committee's commitment to maintaining ethical standards and discipline within the league. The move aims to curb inappropriate fan behavior and ensure respect for all participants in the sport.

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